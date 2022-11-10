iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,218,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.90. 667,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.