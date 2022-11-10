iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 303.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 204,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $291,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 65,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.