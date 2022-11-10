iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,910 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $50.12. 46,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

