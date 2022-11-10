iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 369.6% in October

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 369.6% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 256,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

