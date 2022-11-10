iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.50. 21,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

