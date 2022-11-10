iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.9% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $997,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $61,469,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

IAU stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.14. 150,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,529. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

