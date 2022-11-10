iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Up 0.9%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 610 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

