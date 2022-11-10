iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 286.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 2,518,246 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

