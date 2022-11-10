iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.02. 2,093,958 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

