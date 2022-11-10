iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 219,850 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

VLUE opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

