iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.11. 121,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,429. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day moving average is $229.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

