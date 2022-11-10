iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249,787 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $321,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $11.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,286. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $325.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.