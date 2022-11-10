iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 390,431 shares.The stock last traded at $120.96 and had previously closed at $120.79.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

