iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of IJH traded up $12.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.37. 168,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,552. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $291.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

