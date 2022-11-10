iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.77. 147,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $120.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

