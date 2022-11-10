ITV (LON:ITV) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($1.84) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.73% from the company’s current price.

ITV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.64) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 108.17 ($1.25).

ITV traded up GBX 2.16 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 72.16 ($0.83). 3,692,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,540,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.46. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.33. ITV has a one year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.46).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,736.49).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

