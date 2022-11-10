J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Spencer Frazier Sells 1,000 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

