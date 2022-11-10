J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 735 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($7.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 945 ($10.88).
J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 0.8 %
JDW opened at GBX 453.80 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,858.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.50 ($11.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 467.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581.90.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
