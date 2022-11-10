James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE JHX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 4,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 50.36% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 443.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

