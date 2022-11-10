James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective on the stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 8.8 %

James Hardie Industries stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 5,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 50.36% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.