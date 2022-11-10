Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) to “Buy”

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS SABK opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.52. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.