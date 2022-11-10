Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) to “Buy”

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SABK opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.52. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

About South Atlantic Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.