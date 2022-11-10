Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $20.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.12. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.