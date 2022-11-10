Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cabot Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Cabot Stock Down 6.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

CBT opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.