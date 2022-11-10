Jeffrey Richart Geygan Purchases 5,967 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,050.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,833 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $144,971.12.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 1,275 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,402.25.

On Monday, October 31st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 500 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $3,295.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 32,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

