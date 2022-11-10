Jeffrey Richart Geygan Purchases 5,967 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,050.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,833 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $144,971.12.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 1,275 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,402.25.
- On Monday, October 31st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 500 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $3,295.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 32,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.36.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
