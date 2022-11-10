Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.37 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $127.37 million and $22,754.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,279.28 or 1.00060438 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008983 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00041290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00240139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0635142 USD and is down -14.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,126.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

