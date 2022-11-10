Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $127.50 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $127.50 million and approximately $46,408.85 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,165.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00041459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00240542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0635142 USD and is down -14.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,126.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

