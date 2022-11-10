JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 372.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JinkoSolar worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS opened at $47.95 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

