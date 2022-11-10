Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $145.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

