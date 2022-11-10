Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 267990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Jourdan Resources Trading Up 11.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$19.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

