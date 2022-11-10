Joystick Price Down 0.8% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Joystick has a total market cap of $113.98 million and $126,298.88 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,531.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00041515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00242185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.58545296 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $118,649.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

