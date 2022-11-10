JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 535

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVVIY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.37) to GBX 555 ($6.39) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,675 ($30.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 485 ($5.58) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $808.57.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of AVVIY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 337,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,583. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.