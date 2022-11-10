JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Thales from €135.00 ($135.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thales currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $24.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

