JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:JPEI)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JPEI traded up GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 96.97 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489. The company has a market cap of £103.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.99.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

