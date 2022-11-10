JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:JPEI)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Price Performance
Shares of LON:JPEI traded up GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 96.97 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489. The company has a market cap of £103.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.99.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile
