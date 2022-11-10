JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,310 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

