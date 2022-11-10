JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Down 5.5 %

NATKY stock opened at 29.54 on Thursday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 1 year low of 28.68 and a 1 year high of 31.25.

Get JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom alerts:

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

(Get Rating)

Read More

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

Receive News & Ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.