JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.
NATKY stock opened at 29.54 on Thursday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 1 year low of 28.68 and a 1 year high of 31.25.
About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
