Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Up 229.5% in October

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 229.5% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 369.0 days.

JTC Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of JTC stock traded up 1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 9.45. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is 8.30. JTC has a 12 month low of 7.24 and a 12 month high of 12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 800 ($9.21) to GBX 820 ($9.44) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

