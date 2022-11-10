JUMPN Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One JUMPN token can now be bought for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000377 BTC.

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

