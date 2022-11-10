Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of JUVF opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Juniata Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
