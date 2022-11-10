Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance

Shares of JUVF opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Juniata Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.