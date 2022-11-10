K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.21

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$28.21 and last traded at C$28.30, with a volume of 8882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.18 million and a PE ratio of 63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.18.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 3,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,259.99.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

