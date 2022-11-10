Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 938,400 shares, a growth of 882.6% from the October 15th total of 95,500 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kalera Public from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kalera Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter worth about $169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kalera Public by 19.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,373,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 224,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Kalera Public in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Kalera Public Price Performance

KAL stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 284,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,164,971. Kalera Public has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kalera Public will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

Featured Articles

