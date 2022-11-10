KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.71

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $5.26. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 200,039 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company's 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Insider Activity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

