Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.