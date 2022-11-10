Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,857 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Talos Energy by 129.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,258 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.30. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talos Energy Profile

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.