Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $178,000 in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth $60,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWCZ opened at $13.18 on Thursday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $836.27 million, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.29.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

