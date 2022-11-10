Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $229,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ITW opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

