Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $96,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after buying an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CARS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Cars.com Profile

NYSE CARS opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,417.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.