Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $96,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after buying an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on CARS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
