Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $47,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HL. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.95. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

