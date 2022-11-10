Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.