Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $147,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 71.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 235,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

