Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

